Rory Feek’s Daughter, Indiana, Made Joey the Sweetest Mother’s Day Card

Rory Feek and his daughter, Indiana, celebrated Mother's Day just like anyone else on Sunday (May 9): A new blog post shows photos of 7-year-old Indy bringing flowers and a handmade card to her mother, Joey's, gravesite.

Joey Feek lies on the family farm in rural Tennessee. She's remembered with a simple wooden cross, but two benches frame where she's been buried since March 2016. Father and daughter visit often, but they brought extra special flowers on Mother's Day:

"For the last five years, it's not the Mother's Day she wishes she could have, or I wish for her," Feek, formerly of the country duo Joey and Rory, writes. "But ... she can feel her Mama close to her and so can I. And even though Indy can't see her or tell her how much she loves her in person, I think her Mama knows."

Pictures from a blog post entry called "Motherless Day" set the scene. Indy is in a blue and white checkered dress as she offers her mother a heart-shaped card with a photo of the two of them inside. "I love you" she writes at the top, and on the back is a second special message:

"I miss you."

Rory Feek shares how his older daughters Heidi and Hopie have stepped in to fill the role left open when Joey's cancer battle ended. He also names a few other family members, from his sisters to the little girl's aunts, who have pitched in.

"It's never the same as getting to grow up with your mother I know, but still, it's good," he writes. "Really really good. And Indy is doing so well. I think her Mama would be ... is ... proud of her. I know I am."

This spring, Rory Feek will release his first solo album since his wife's death. Gentle Man drops on June 18.

