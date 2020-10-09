John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have upgraded their digs in California. The music superstar and coach on The Voice and his wife recently purchased a massive mansion in Beverly Hills, and the pictures are jaw-dropping.

According to Variety, Legend and Teigen sold their "starter home" in the exclusive 90210 zip code, and they paid $17.5 million for their new 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,700-square-foot home, which is located in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood called the Beverly Hills Post Office.

The home is newly built this year, and it features top-flight cutting-edge amenities including Toto toilets, Miele appliances, LED mirrors, smart home technology and five tankless water heaters. The exterior of the home is ultra-contemporary metal and glass and boasts an oversized motor court, while the interior features include a two-story glass atrium that adjoins a large great room, wide-plank oak floors, walls of glass and custom trim of marble and exotic woods. There is also a 300-bottle wine cellar and an office with walnut shelves.

The backyard of the nearly-one-acre property features a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool with a pool house, and there's also a 500-square-foot media room with state-of-the-art acoustics that offers a theater-quality viewing experience.

Legend and Teigen recently listed their previous Beverly Hills home for $23.95 million and sold it right away.

