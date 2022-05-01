25 Stars You Could See In Concert This Summer For $25 In Texas

Summer is here and everybody is going back outside to check out festivals and concerts galore! Concert promotion juggernaut Live Nation is celebrating "National Concert Week" by giving fans a chance to score tickets to see the biggest stars on tour this summer for a VERY low price. But you can only score these tickets this week only.

Live Nation announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year.

According to a press release from Live Nation, Concert Week gives live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year. The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more

This Offer Is Exclusive For One Week Only Beginning May 4th.

$25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

There's way too many artists and shows to list here!

There's literally HUNDREDS of shows you can score tickets to but we found 25 of them below.

