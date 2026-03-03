(KNUE-FM) Most people in Texas know the name Johnny Manziel. He was once one of the most electrifying college football players in the country, but now he has a new battle ahead of him and it’s in a courtroom where he has filed a lawsuit against a woman in College Station.

Why Johnny Manziel Filed the Lawsuit

According to KLTV, the former Texas A&M quarterback is suing MaKenzie Carter, also known as MaKenzie Calame, seeking damages for defamation and tortious interference with business relationships. Last Friday morning, Judge Jerrell Wise granted Manziel an emergency temporary restraining order, limiting the defendant’s ability to communicate with or about Manziel.

READ MORE: Here are the Best Football Players Ever From Texas

Alleged False Claims on Instagram and TikTok

The lawsuit claims that Carter was spreading fabricated stories about Manziel on multiple social media platforms and emailing friends, family members, and business associates with false claims of a romantic relationship between the two.

Court documents show there are “hours of fabricated stories” about Manziel on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. The lawsuit claims that Carter has sent dozens of emails threatening people interfering with the alleged relationship.

Get our free mobile app

Impact on Business Relationships

The lawsuit claims that at least one business partner has paused entering into a deal due to the communications being sent by Carter.

Carter is now prohibited from posting or sharing any false or misleading statements about Manziel on any social media platform or public forum.

The next hearing on the temporary restraining order is set for Friday, March 6, in Brazos County. Manziel is also seeking $250,000, attorney fees, and a permanent injunction in this case.

Texas’ Top 10 Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums There's a reason every good high school football movie is based in Texas. Here in the Lone Star State Friday nights are revered and our young men in football pads exalted to legends in their hometowns.