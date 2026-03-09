(Temple, Texas) - Look. We get it. Buc-ee's isn't for everyone. You know what, that is perfectly okay. Me and my family love the chaos of Buc-ee's. We love the bathrooms you can dine in. We love the whole experience of Buc-ee's.

What's crazy to think is that some of Buc-ee's biggest competitors have actually underestimated the power of the beaver. It's hard to imagine with all the gas pumps that are available, the great snacks inside and the Walmart style shopping experience. One former convenience store chain CEO is admitting publicly that he was wrong about Buc-ee's.

A Former Convenience Store Chain CEO Admits He's Wrong on TikTok

The former CEO of 7-Eleven, James W. Keyes, was in Temple, Texas a couple of days before Valentine's day (mysanantonio.com). He decided the stop by the Buc-ee's location there. He admitted that his first thoughts about the behemoth stores were that it wasn't going to work. He flat out says he was dead wrong.

So what changed his mind? As he showed in his various videos, it's the merchandise inside, the ultra clean bathrooms and the great food that's available. He basically described why Buc-ee's fans love the store.

Buc-ee's was Underestimated by a Convenience Store Chain's CEO

So, yeah, this former 7-Eleven CEO seems to have not done what Buc-ee's can do. Buc-ee's customers love to pick up a t-shirt, a Buc-ee's plush, a chopped brisket sandwich and a large Dr Pepper during a road trip. Me and my family may make a trip to Terrell this weekend specifically to shop at Buc-ee's.

