A ‘Jurassic World’ VR Game Will Have You Running From Dinosaurs

With many movie theaters closed, and many movie lovers wary about returning to public spaces, this could be an opportunity for virtual reality platforms like the Oculus to grab cinephiles who are desperate for more immersive experiences than they can get sitting on their couch watching a 40-inch screen. Star Wars already has a few impressive VR games for the platform, including Vader Immortal and the new Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge and now Jurassic World is getting into the virtual reality business with a new title called Jurassic World: Aftermath.

The cel-shaded game takes place between the events of Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and follows a character who crashes on Isla Nublar and must evade raptors while trying to find a way off the island. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s two years after the fall of Jurassic World. The mission: recover valuable research materials from an abandoned research facility. Your only hope of escape is to get the confidential information before the Velociraptors get you. To survive, you'll need to explore the research facility, solve puzzles, and find ways to outsmart the ferocious Velociraptors that are stalking your every move — all in fully immersive VR.

Jurassic World: Aftermath will be available on Oculus Quest on December 17. The final part of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.