The Footage Of the New ‘Jurassic World’ Ride Will Blow Your Mind

A new Universal Studios theme park is set to open in Beijing next month. Its lineup of attractions includes a mix of rides and shows that already exist at other Universal parks — like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem — along with a couple that are brand new. The most impressive of the new ones may be Jurassic World Adventure, a dark ride that’s unlike any of the previous Jurassic Park or Jurassic World-based attractions.

Jurassic World Adventure uses the same basic formula as Universal’s The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and Transformers: The Ride, with guests in small vehicles encountering a mixture of screens, animatronics, and practical effects. According to the official description on Universal’s website, guests “climb aboard our revolutionary All-Terrain Luxury Autonomous System (A.T.L.A.S.) and journey into the heart of Jurassic World Isla Nublar for close encounters with all of your favorite dinosaurs on an unforgettable Jurassic World Adventure.”

There’s a video of the actual experience of the ride on YouTube, and while the dialogue is all in Mandarin, it’s fairly easy to follow what’s happening if you’ve seen the first Jurassic World. The dinosaurs themselves look mighty good.

Previous Jurassic Park and World rides have mostly been thrill rides with some theming. The first, Jurassic Park: The Ride, is a boat tour through some animatronic dinosaurs that ends in a massive drop. (The version of that attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood was recently updated to be Jurassic World: The Ride.) There are also several dinosaur-themed roller coasters, including the just-opened VelociCoaster in Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. This new Beijing attraction is the first that really fulfills the old Universal tagline of letting you “ride the movies.” Hopefully it gets brought to one of Universal’s domestic parks in the future.

The final Jurassic World film, Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.