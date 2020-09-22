Sam Neill. Jeff Goldblum. Laura Dern. They are the original stars of Jurassic Park.

It’s always exciting to see them together, which doesn’t happen all that often. Neill, Goldblum, and Dern never appeared as a trio in a Jurassic Park sequel, although they all did make return appearances. Goldblum headlined The Lost World, and Neill was the star of Jurassic Park III, which also featured a supporting turn from Dern. And Goldblum returned for a brief appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That will lead into the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which will be the first Jurassic since the first to feature all three stars.

Dominion is currently in production, but we’ve only gotten fleeting glimpses of the film and its cast so far. Today, we got a nice reunion picture of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum all together from the official Jurassic World Twitter account, encouraging everyone to go vote this year in the 2020 election:

They’ve all got masks on, so hypothetically Sam Neill could have a huge bushy mustache, and Jeff Goldblum could be rocking a soul patch in Jurassic World: Dominion and we won’t know until there’s a trailer for the film.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021. To see if you’re registered to vote — and to register if you’re not — go here. Happy National Voter Registration Day!