Ka-Ching! Longview Resident Wins $5M On Scratch-Off Ticket

Look at you, East Texas! Add a COVID-19-era lottery winner to our list! A Longview resident took a chance and won a big payday of $5,000,000 after just stopping at a gas station.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winner, who won the money after playing the $50 Premier Play scratch-off, elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the Valero gas station in Longview, located at 4532 US HWY 259, and was the last remaining $5M winning ticket in the game. Talk about luck!

Premier Play offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.26, including break-even prizes.

But just because you didn't cash in on this winning ticket, doesn't mean your luck can't change! Tonight, Wednesday Sept. 2, Lotto Texas is holding its biggest jackpot in over a decade. How does a cool $36.75 million sound?

It's the largest Lotto Texas jackpot since May 29, 2010, when the jackpot prize was $97 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, Wednesday night’s jackpot currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."