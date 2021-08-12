Kenny Chesney is selling his spectacular hilltop estate just outside of Nashville, and pictures show a stunningly lavish residence that's fit for a king.

Chesney's 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot residence is an opulent stone villa that's situated on a hilltop on 56 lushly wooded acres of land in the affluent Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., which is also home to many other country stars.

Dubbed Bella Luce (Beautiful Light), the jaw-dropping home is a monolithic Mediterranean villa with nothing but top-of-the-line amenities, including floors made from 150-year-old reclaimed walnut, Venetian plaster walls, hand-carved beams of cedar and Douglas fir, limestone fireplaces, a home theater, a gym, an elevator and a separate generator. The property also boasts a lookout tower that offers spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside.

The lavish exterior of the residence features a circular stone driveway and courtyards, extensive outdoor entertaining and dining areas, an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa and meticulous landscaping. An attached garage offers parking for 6 cars, while a separate detached garage holds 4 more vehicles.

Chesney is asking $13,999,999 for the gated estate, which was built in 2008, according to online real estate sites. That breaks down to $1,111 per square foot and an estimated monthly payment of $56,766.

Laura Putty Stroud with French King Fine Properties holds the listing on Chesney's home.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kenny Chesney's hilltop Tennessee estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the incredible homes of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Alan Jackson.

