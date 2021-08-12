Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned the food. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2021 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 24 through October 17 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU game, rides and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere. Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards hands out their top prize to three of the craziest fair food mixtures in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.

The contest started with a whopping 43 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 32. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 32, we now have the top 10. A panel of celebrity judges will get to taste each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) and determine the winners in the three categories.

Unfortunately, due the continuing pandemic, the final judging event will not be open to the public. However, you will be able to watch the judging via the State Fair of Texas' social channels. Just search @StateFairofTX. And yes, this year's concessionaires will have their Big Tex Choice Awards entry for you to try.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 10 Finalists for the 2021 Big Tex Choice Awards. Grab a napkin to wipe the drool from your mouth.

