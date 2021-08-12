Leftover pizza for breakfast is great. Eating it cold is great. Reheating it in the oven is great. Basically pizza is great anytime. To hear that pizza might be good for you for breakfast makes me even happier. Then, the so called "experts" swoop in and ruin all the fun.

Get our free mobile app

I usually start my day with a homemade sausage, egg and cheese biscuit. Granted, the biscuits are popped from a can but I do cook the eggs and sausage myself. Add some pepper jack cheese and a small ring of Whataburger Jalapeno Ranch and I've got the perfect start to my day.

I do like what I'm reading from simplemost.com, however. Some nutritionists believe a slice of pizza could be a better breakfast than most cereals. I can see that. A lot of cereals are full of sugar. Add in the extra carbs from milk, while simple and easy, is not the best.

Nutritionist Chelsey Amer told the website,

While pizza is not the healthiest form of carbohydrates, protein and fat, it does contain all three of these important nutrients to keep you full and satisfied. Plus, you get bonus points for topping with extra veggies!

I think this is something we can all get behind.

But with anything that sounds awesome, there's a catch. In this case, "experts" have to ruin pizza for us. Registered dietitian Paul Salter says to use a whole wheat or cauliflower crust for fiber with red sauce for less fat. Use lean meats like chicken, turkey sausage or Canadian bacon and top with lots of veggies. Add cheese but make it a dairy free cheese.

Okay! Pump the brakes! You said pizza could be a good breakfast. Using that description above, you might as well be eating kale with a glass of water. Why do "experts" have to ruin everything? Ugh!

I say eat your left over Brunos and start your day off happy. Bon appetite.

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler.

16 Delicious Breakfast Recommendations In and Around Longview If you find yourself in Longview looking for a fantastic breakfast location listen to the locals and visit one of these locations.