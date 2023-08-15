Texas Man Arrested After Trying to Kidnap an 18-Year-Old Woman at Target

A Texas man has been arrested following the alleged kidnapping attempt of an 18-year-old woman outside of the Target store in Magnolia, about 40 miles northwest of Houston, Texas.

This is the fodder of nightmares. Thankfully, the woman was able to get away and law enforcement was able to apprehend the man responsible.

Here's what happened:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, it was around 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 6 when 22-year-old Jose Luis Contreras followed an 18-year-old woman out of the Target Store in Magnolia, Texas.

Contreras then grabbed the young woman from behind and allegedly attempted to drag her over to his vehicle, which is described as a 4-door silver sedan according to a report from MySA.com.

The woman was able to break free from the kidnapping attempt that allegedly occurred at the Target store in Magnolia, Texas.

After the woman broke free, Conteras got into his vehicle and drove away. Three days later on Saturday, August 12, Contreras was arrested by Montgomery County law enforcement at a restaurant in Conroe, Texas, and is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail with a felony charge of attempted kidnapping.

Jose Luis Contreras, Montgomery County Sheriff Jose Luis Contreras, Montgomery County Sheriff loading...

Contreras will be held in custody until the time of his arraignment and bond hearing later this week, according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

If Contreras ends up released on bond, law enforcement has asked that he wear an ankle monitor given the alleged crime with which he has been charged.

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office who worked around the clock these last few days to identify and apprehend this dangerous criminal. Also, I’d like to thank our community for their unwavering support and assistance throughout this investigation. Today is a reminder that when we stand united, we can achieve remarkable things. Let this be a testament to the strength and resilience of our community.” ~Sheriff Rand Henderson

Here's the original post they shared on their Facebook page:

Help 31 Texas Families Find Their Kids Reported Missing in July 31 Texas families reported their kids missing in July while one teenager from Lufkin has been missing since June.

Henderson County Sheriff Looking for Top 10 Fugitive with $5,000 Reward There is a new update of the Texas 10 Most Wanted and 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list with Henderson County authorities still looking for a fugitive with a $5,000 reward.