Kilgore College Offering Help To Longview Vista College Students

Its been almost a week now and questions are still swirling around what lead to the closure of "for profit" trade school Vista College which shut down abruptly on Friday leaving students and faculty wondering what to do next.

Reports from closed campuses all over Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas show that students and faculty were allowed in to retrieve their belongings but after that, no word on what could be done for students other than referring students to the now defunct school's website.

Thankfully, a local East Texas college was already in the process of helping students at the Longview campus get back on track to finish their degrees because apparently, the school's financial troubles wasn't a big secret despite the shocking closure.

According to CBS 19, Kilgore College was already working to help some students transfer but even they were caught off guard by the school's sudden closing. Kilgore College was already working with Vista to get cosmetology and HVAC students transferred so that they could finish their degree programs. Now they are offering help to students in other programs.

According to post on the Kilgore College Facebook page, on October 14th, there will be a special advising and information event for former Vista College students from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the KC-Longview Hendrix Building.



Kilgore College went on to add that they will have financial aid staff and advisors on site to help Vista students determine their next steps. Also, representatives from Cosmetology, HVAC and other programs will be available to speak with students. This session is also open to students who were taking online only classes at Vista.

Its great to see our East Texas schools looking out for these folks to help them get to where they need to be and we salute Kilgore College for taking on the task!

For more information, visit www.kilgore.edu.

10 Easy Ways to Save Money as a Millennial

5 East Texas Holiday Happenings