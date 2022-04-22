Kilgore College Student Is Awarded With A New Car

Get our free mobile app

A Kilgore College student just won a new Chevy Trailblazer from the school for simply bettering their education.

Kilgore College has been rewarding students for doing the right things that lead to personal success while at Kilgore College and well into their professional careers with the 'Cruise For Success' program. The school has just awarded another student with a new car!

This year's drawing was held Thursday afternoon (April 21) on the Kilgore College campus from a group of ten students whose names were randomly selected from the program entrants. As the finalists were gathered in the courtyard, their hearts were beating wildly, their palms were sweaty (I'm beginning to sound like an Eminem song), nerves were off the chart, and gasps of air could be heard when every name was announced as they got down to the final two. It came down to Kayla Robinson and Chandra Forman, one of them was going to win a new Chevy Trailblazer from Kilgore College and Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore.

How did they become eligible to win the SUV?

To get to this point though, students in the Cruise For Success program had to maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, be at least a half-time student during any semester, and be in good academic standing. Students earned entries into the drawing depending upon the semester hours they were enrolled in each semester and could earn additional entries throughout the year by attending certain campus-sponsored events.

Who won the Chevy Trailblazer?

The ten finalists won prizes valued at between $500 and $1000. With the final two students remaining, Kayla Robinson and Chandra Forman, each were given a key fob, and whose ever unlocked the Chevy Trailblazer would win it.

Chandra Forman had the winning key fob and won the new Chevy Trailblazer from Kilgore College and Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore!

Chandra was genuinely surprised at winning. She is studying biology at Kilgore College and now has a new vehicle to get her to school and back. Last year an extremely excited Zhyon Bell won a Chevy Trax from the 'Cruise For Success' program.

Kilgore College and Patterson Chevrolet have partnered for the third year now to give students the opportunity to win a new car and they plan on doing it again this fall.

