This past weekend I didn't have a lot going on but as I was scrolling through social media I noticed that there was a free community event going on in Kilgore. Although I don't know much about vehicle restoration, I am impressed by so many people that can restore vehicles. I love the look of both classic and modern vehicles they each have something unique and fun about them. While I wish I would have taken photos from stopping by the Kilgore Cruise Night on Saturday, I was happy to see that Mike Tanner took photos for everyone and you can see the incredible vehicle photos below.

To be honest, before this past weekend I hadn't hear of Kilgore Cruise Nights so I reached out to Mike to learn more about the events and he told me about how it all got started.

Who Created Kilgore Cruise Nights?

Mike is the President of the Lone Star Lug Nuts car club and two of the members of that car club (Karen & Jeff Smitheman) decided to create these fun, family friendly community events. The cruise nights are set up for the last Saturday of each month and happens year round.

It's Amazing to See the Variety of Vehicles on Display

It was impressive to see the number of vehicles that were on display this past Saturday night and the variety was cool too. You saw new and old cars and trucks.

Just check out all the cool vehicles on display for yourself:

Impressive Modern and Classic Cars on Display at Kilgore Cruise Night Here is look at the vehicles that were on display this past Saturday at Kilgore's Cruise Night.

