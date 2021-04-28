Kilgore Police Looking For Porch Pirate Seen On Video

Online shopping is super convenient, but the only problem with it is, your package is normally exposed, out in the open and jerks criminals these days have absolutely no shame. Despite home surveillance cameras and all types of tech, porch pirates continue to hop on folks property and steal their stuff.

The Kilgore Police Department are asking for the public's help in possibly identifying a dude caught on video snatching packages off someone's porch recently. KPD posted the video of the theft to their Facebook page.



The porch pirate is seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and appears to be carrying a tool of some sort in his hand when he reaches down to snatch the package before disappearing.

If you have information, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6907 and refer to KPD Incident #2104-1454.

If you don't know by now, stealing packages off someone's porch is a misdemeanor that can be upgraded to a third degree FELONY in Texas with punishment ranges from up to one year in jail and a fine of $4,000 to between two and 10 years in prison and fine of up to $10,000. It can also go up to a first-degree felony, if there's proof an offender intended to obtain someone’s identifying information or steal from the address of a disabled or elderly person.

So leave folks stuff alone, I'm sure that cheap thing they brought from Amazon is not worth spending years in prison over.