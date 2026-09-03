TYLER, Texas -- That black bear that wandered around East Texas last year isn't just still here...he's gotten considerably bigger. This honestly adorable young male black bear has continued roaming the Neches River area, and wildlife officials now estimate he weighs somewhere between 100 and 200 pounds.

The East Texas Bear Has Gotten Much Bigger

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Rueben Gay told KETK that the bear has spent much of the summer moving along both sides of the Neches River in Anderson and Cherokee counties.

He's also been showing up on security cameras and helping himself to food around deer feeders.

Wildlife officials estimate the bear now weighs somewhere between 100 and 200 pounds. Apparently, he's even been known to knock over feeders or remove the spinners to get to that delicious food.

Honestly, you have to admire the problem-solving skills.

What To Do If You See The Bear

As hunting seasons approach, wildlife officials are reminding East Texans to give the bear plenty of room.

Just to set the record straight: Black bears are a threatened species in Texas and are protected by state law. Texas Parks and Wildlife says people should never intentionally feed or approach a bear. If you encounter one, stay calm, don't run, and give it a way to leave.

And if you think you've spotted this particular East Texas visitor, TPWD encourages you to report the sighting to a local wildlife biologist or game warden.

For now, though, it appears our wandering East Texas bear is still enjoying life behind the Pine Curtain...and perhaps an occasional unauthorized trip to the deer feeder.

Read More: More Texans Are Spotting Black Bears. Here’s What to Know

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