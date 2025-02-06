Popular Retailer Now Closing Stores Nationwide, Texas Included

It seems we can't go more than a week without hearing news of a major company closing stores or going bankrupt. Over the past five years in Texas, and across the U.S., there have certainly been a few dynamic changes in business models.

At the end of January, another major department store revealed plans to slash jobs and close stores after underperforming in 2024.

Kohl's will lay off 10% of its corporate workforce and close 27 stores in 15 states by April. This means there will still be around 1,120 stores still operating nationally.

"The real estate closures and the corporate workforce reduction are both actions to support our commitments to increase efficiencies and improve profitability in the business for the long-term benefit of our associates and customers," the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said in a Friday statement.

Kohl's is a popular department store chain that sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods. The store is a one-stop shop for kids, men, women, and the whole family. What's made the store so successful is that it is well-regarded with its value, convenience, and a large selection of national brands.

Kohl’s is "built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value, and convenience for our customers. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families’ realest moments."

For now, it appears that Texas will just be losing a single store that the company deems underperforming, according to the statement. Expect Kohl's located in North Dallas at 18224 Preston Rd. in Dallas, Texas, to be closing its doors by April.

