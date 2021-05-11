Learn the Seven Worst Things You can Do During a Flood

As any long term resident of East Texas can tell you, Spring time can be a dangerous time when it comes to thunderstorms. With our temperatures warming up mixed with the remaining cold air from the North, it provides the perfect mixture for massive thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding. Year after year, though, people have to be reminded to not do some simple things to protect themselves and their family during a flood emergency.

The Weather Channel has provided a nice list of things to NOT do when a flood occurs.

Drive On A Flooded Road - This should be pretty self explanatory but it has to be said over and over. No matter what size vehicle you're driving, from compact car to jack up four wheel dully, rolling water only a couple of inches deep can easily sweep you away. It sounds silly but should be taking seriously, Turn around, don't drown.

Use Any Plugged In Device In Flood Waters - You run the risk of being electrocuted. You could even start a fire and become trapped between the fire and the flood waters.

Play In Flood Waters - If flood water gets really deep, it could pull up sewage or even dangerous animals. The sewage could spread disease while snakes, fire ants, spiders and other animals could make the situation worse.

Ignore Forecast Watches And Warnings - When a flood warning is issued or a sign goes up saying the road is closed, this is not to impose on your rights and freedoms, it's to protect you from possibly losing your life. Take those warnings seriously and DO NOT drive around closed road signs.

Leave The Power On If Evacuated - This goes back to do not use electricity in a flooded house. The water could spark the electricity causing a fire.

Not Wear Proper Clothing - Have some proper water gear on hand. Wearing shorts and a t-shirt can make you more susceptible to contracting a disease from the dirty flood water or possibly injuring yourself.

Not Move Furniture Or Important Items To A Higher Location - If possible, move items to an upper portion of your house like an attic or second floor. This will not only protect those items but could also prevent them from being lost or swept away.