Flooding Reported This Morning in Parts of Deep East Texas

Up to 5 inches of rain has fallen this morning in some sections of East Texas causing numerous reports of water over roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting flooding in Shelby County on Highway 87 near FM 415 South, US 96 near Huana Creek, and US 96 south of San Augustine Street in Center.

Highway 84 in the city of Joaquin has water ponding over the roadway. Caution signs and cones have been placed urging motorists to reduce speed as they travel the area.

As of 9 am, heavy rain is still falling in parts of Shelby and northern Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties. Cushing, Mt. Enterprise, Garrison, Timpson, Tenaha, and Center are just some of the places that have reported at least 2 inches of rain this morning. Jacksonville is reporting 4-5 inches of rain has fallen there.

Once the rains move out of the area or dissipate, the flood waters and ponding should recede rather quickly.