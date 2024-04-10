“Least Trusted” Restaurant Chain in the U.S. Boasts 298 Texas Locations

It's important to be able to trust the companies we rely on for goods or services, and while there are still a few big companies most Americans still trust, you may be surprised to learn which restaurants we trust the least, that is if you trust the people who did the survey.

In a study conducted by Clarify Capital, "which surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their opinions about different industries and specific brands," Amazon ranked as the most trusted.

The same survey also found the most trusted industries in the U.S. to health care, construction, repairs, technology, and real estate. I suppose we trust 'em 'cause we have to? I'm not sure how much I trust the healthcare system right now (insurance, big pharma), and y'all know what just happened with the National Real Estate Association, right?

So what makes a brand trustworthy to us? According to the survey, popular responses included:

Delivers on promises (36%).

Ask for honest reviews and feedback (36%).

Pricing transparency (35%).

Builds relationships with consumers (34%).

Consistent performance (33%).

Listens to and acts on feedback (31%).

Employee treatment transparency (30%).

Provides behind-the-scenes info about processes (29%).

Easy to use website (29%).

Pays employees well (28%).

That takes us to the “Least Trusted” Restaurant Chain in the U.S., this chain operates nearly 300 locations in Texas. Below are the results of their survey:

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Sonic Drive-In (18% each) were the least-trusted restaurant brands, with Chipotle ranked as the lowest-trusted brand overall by baby boomer respondents. The survey also measured respondent views about brand trustworthiness.

I can't say that I've ever had any trust issues with Chiptole or Sonic, personally, but what are your thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with the survey findings?

