More Concert Fun as Lee Brice is Going to Play Bossier City

We have been pretty fortunate to hear of some great shows coming close to us in East Texas but now we have another fantastic show to talk about. While we will have to take the short drive to Bossier City it's going to be worth it as Lee Brice is scheduled to perform at the Brookshire Grocery Arena on Friday, September 23rd.

I'm not sure if I have ever heard of a better reason to call in sick on a Friday because we all know this is going to be a high energy show, there might even be a parking lot party set up to have some fun before the show. You probably know Lee Brice for his huge country hits like Hard to Love, Love Like Crazy, and I Don't Dance. He will be performing all of those big songs plus so many more in Bossier City!

Tickets for Lee Brice in Bossier City Go On Sale Very Soon

This is going to be an incredible show in late September but you wont have to wait long until the tickets to see Lee Brice go on sale. Tickets will go on sale later this week on April 1st at 10:00 am, this is NOT an April Fools Day Joke. Put a reminder on your phone so you don't forget to grab tickets on Friday.

You Can Also Win Tickets to See Lee Brice in Bossier City

Wake up with Billy and Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE all this week to win tickets before they go on sale on Friday. At 7am we will play The College of Random Knowledge, the first person to call in and answer the question correctly will win a pair of tickets to the show!

