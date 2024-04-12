When You Fail To Do This After Passing Someone in Texas, You’re Breaking the Law

This is one of the driving laws that not following tends to make your fellow Texans very angry. And if you're not aware it's a problem, you may need to take a long look in the mirror, I've gotta feeling you're breaking this one with some regularity. I guarantee you everyone has experienced this. From Texas Highway Man:

You're in the left lane, going faster than the flow of traffic until you pull up behind someone going slower than you. Naturally, you go around by taking the right lane and then you return to the left lane as you speed on by.

It may seem harmless but it's not. You are actually creating more hazards than necessary when you don't return to the correct lane. How many times have you experienced the flow of traffic being interrupted by someone going too slow in the left lane?

It can slow disrupt traffic flow because instead of the slower car moving over to the right, there's now a line of faster drivers preventing that slow car in the left lane from moving over, if they're even aware they need to. Now we've got mixed speeds in both lanes, hotshot.

According to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), "impeding the flow of traffic by continuing to drive in the left lane is punishable by a fine of up to $200". So if you're not actively passing somebody, you should be in the right lane.

Don't be that driver, ok? If you're in the left lane and you notice cars lining up behind you, move over so everyone can follow the law accordingly.

The 14 Things You'll Never Hear a Real Texan Say, EVER Here in Texas, you'll find more than 30 million people, living, working, and playing on 268,581 of the most perfect square miles you'll find anywhere on God's green Earth. And you'll never hear one of us ever say any of these things.