Is it Now Legal To Sleep at Texas Rest Stops?

Texas is a long state. I just drove halfway across it last weekend, and it was exhausting. At one point I had to pull over at a rest stop, to grab some zzz's. But was I breaking the law?

We've probably all done it a time or two, and never given it much thought before. Have you? Listen, you can tell me, I ain't no snitch. But do you know anyone who has ever been thrown in the clink for it? Maybe we are all just getting away with breaking the law?

Listen, Texas is long and in a lot of places flat, straight and boring. Anyone who's driven from Fort Worth to Abilene can attest to this. Don't worry, the folks who write and pass our laws seem to be aware of this too. Texas state does allow overnight parking for up to 24 hours at all rest stops; but no camping is allowed.

Don't set up camp:

A person commits an offense if the person intentionally or knowingly camps in a public place without the effective consent of the officer or agency having the legal duty or authority to manage the public place.

And remember to always stay alert. State Farm reminds us that sleeping at rest areas can make you vulnerable to attackers. Although it is legal in Texas, many states have outlawed sleeping at rest stops. They recommend "spending the night at a hotel or campground instead. These options may cost, but extra safety may be worth the money."

Safe travels!

