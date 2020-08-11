The Cure are an English rock band formed in Crawley, West Sussex, in 1978, and newly minted members of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Aaron Watson is a fiercely independent Texas-based country music act who has been releasing country bangers for two decades. Now the two acts will be forever intertwined.

If you still weren't aware, The Honky Tonk Kid's drummer Nate Coon has been knee-deep in these rad home sessions long before COVID-19 rocked us, and we're glad he's keept up with them post-coronavirus. Coon has previously produced and shared clips of his boss covering Tears for Fears ("Everybody Wants to Rule The World"), and Looking Glass ("Brandy"), this go-round Watson's son enters the fray.

Check out Jake Watson shredding on this cover of The Cure's "Friday I'm In Love," alongside Alex Weeden, Michael Tarabay, Coon, and, of course, his old man on vocals.

Aaron Watson's latest album Red Bandana was the third "surprise" national success in a row for The Honky Tonk Kid -- and a breath of fresh air for country music fans earlier this summer. It opened at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart with nearly 10,000 units sold, and more than 2 Million first week streams. To say the project is an epic is not an overstatement. The 20-song collection was written solely by The Honky Tonk Kid himself, and features a marathon of great country music.