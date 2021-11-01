TOP 13: The Best Halloween Costumes in Texas and Red Dirt for ’21

Halloween '21 is dead and gone, but her spooky pictures will live on forever thanks to Instagram. So today, instead of dreading the time change that is looming on Sunday (and, oh, how are we dreading that).

As we all work through our Halloween candy hangovers, let's take a moment to admire a few of this year's best Halloween costumes from our favorites in the Texas and Red Dirt scene.

Not all costumes are created equal.

But first, what a memorable weekend it was. In addition to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating, it was a big Sunday in Texas sports. Dak Prescott's backup, Cooper Rush, lead the Cowboy's to a win over the Vikings to move to 6-1.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, the Astros are their normal scrappy selves, and were able to stave off elimination in the World Series and ensure at least a Game 6. The 'Stros winning Game 5 against The Atlanta Braves will bring the Fall Classic back to Texas.

And now, without further adieu, ladies and gentlemen the "Top 13: Best Halloween Costumes in Texas and Red Dirt for '21."

The Best Halloween Costumes in Texas and Red Dirt for '21 Halloween '21 is dead and gone, but her spooky pictures will live on forever thanks to Instagram. So today, instead of dreading the time change that is looming on Sunday (and, oh, how are we dreading that), and as we all work through our Halloween candy hangovers, let's take a moment to admire a few of this year's best Halloween costumes from our favorites in the Texas and Red Dirt scene.