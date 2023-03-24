Little Known Canyons in the State of Texas

Texas is a huge state and around every corner, you will find something different and something beautiful. We have the beauty of the beaches, the never-ending view of the high plains, and the hills of Hill country.

Get our free mobile app

Texas is home to one of the biggest canyons in the US, which is Palo Duro Canyon, but did you know that Texas has small canyons throughout the state?

108760037 Anton Sokolov loading...

Caprock Canyon



This canyon is located near Quitique, Texas. You will find scenic views and over 90 miles of trails for hiking. It is also home to the Texas State Bison herd.

Santa Elena Canyon

As Drought Affects Rio Grande River, Federal Government Opposes Water Deal Between Texas And New Mexico Getty Images loading...

This canyon is one of the big features of Big Bend National Park which is located near Texas cities Alpine, Presidio, Marfa, Sanderson, Terlingua, and Marathon near the Mexico border. The canyon is best seen by canoe or raft.

Big Bend is also home to the Colorado Canyon, Apache Canyon, Mariscal Canyon and Boquillas Canyon. It is also home to Tuff Canyon.



Blanco Canyon



This canyon is located near Crosbyton, Texas. It is also the home of a historic battle and one of the last stands between the US Calvary led by Tonkawa scouts & Chief Quanah Parker & his Comanches.

Canyon Lake Gorge



This is located in Canyon Lake, Texas. In 2022, 34 inches of rain fell in the Guadalupe River, and something spectacular happened. The flood cut open the ground below the spillway, which created a 64-acre Gorge and opened up a whole new world containing ancient, cretaceous limestone, fossils, and even dinosaur footprints 110 million years old.

McKittrick Canyon



This canyon is located in the Guadalupe Canyons National Park. The hike to the top of McKittrick Ridge is said to be the toughest hike in Texas.

McKelligon Canyon

Michael J. Rivera/TSM Amarillo Michael J. Rivera/TSM Amarillo loading...

This canyon is located in El Paso, Texas. McKellingon is on the southeast side of the Franklin Mountains. The canyon is perfect for rock climbing, hiking, biking and more. The amphitheater is one of the big draws for visitors.

Dogwood Canyon



Dogwood Canyon is a nature preserve in Cedar Hill, Texas in the DFW area. It has over 3 miles of hiking and beautiful sites and sounds of nature.

Any of these canyons would be the perfect place to get out and enjoy a hike, some camping, and for a bit of canoeing and rafting. It's time for a road trip around Texas.

This Huge Cabin In Palo Duro Canyon Is Top-Notch Glamping This cabin is (to us) the definition of "glamorous camping".

This three bedroom rental is tucked away in the Palo Duro Canyon. It's a cabin with serious room, meaning it can fit up to eight guests--a girls trip, family vacation, or any bigger group.

The cabin is available for booking through glampinghub.com and the description along with the provided photos is enough to catch the eye of anyone ready to get out of town and away from it all.....without having to go very far.

It's a beautiful place with woodwork throughout, full amenities, and all the mandatory electornics (and WiFi!). If a group of people were to split the cost of their stay between each other, it is without a doubt one of the most budget-friendly options for vacations.

The four day minimum stay required to make a booking is the only drawback to this diamond in the rough of a rental property--but it's nothing a little planning ahead and vacation time can't remedy.

Is This The Legendary Cave Of Palo Duro Canyon? I've heard rumors of caves in Palo Duro Canyon. Surely, this isn't all there is.

Destination Texas: What to do in Big Bend Without Hiking If you're not the type to hike some of the most rugged country in Texas, here's your list of what to do and see near Big Bend National Park in Far West Texas.