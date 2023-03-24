Little Known Canyons in the State of Texas
Texas is a huge state and around every corner, you will find something different and something beautiful. We have the beauty of the beaches, the never-ending view of the high plains, and the hills of Hill country.
Texas is home to one of the biggest canyons in the US, which is Palo Duro Canyon, but did you know that Texas has small canyons throughout the state?
Caprock Canyon
This canyon is located near Quitique, Texas. You will find scenic views and over 90 miles of trails for hiking. It is also home to the Texas State Bison herd.
Santa Elena Canyon
This canyon is one of the big features of Big Bend National Park which is located near Texas cities Alpine, Presidio, Marfa, Sanderson, Terlingua, and Marathon near the Mexico border. The canyon is best seen by canoe or raft.
Big Bend is also home to the Colorado Canyon, Apache Canyon, Mariscal Canyon and Boquillas Canyon. It is also home to Tuff Canyon.
Blanco Canyon
This canyon is located near Crosbyton, Texas. It is also the home of a historic battle and one of the last stands between the US Calvary led by Tonkawa scouts & Chief Quanah Parker & his Comanches.
Canyon Lake Gorge
This is located in Canyon Lake, Texas. In 2022, 34 inches of rain fell in the Guadalupe River, and something spectacular happened. The flood cut open the ground below the spillway, which created a 64-acre Gorge and opened up a whole new world containing ancient, cretaceous limestone, fossils, and even dinosaur footprints 110 million years old.
McKittrick Canyon
This canyon is located in the Guadalupe Canyons National Park. The hike to the top of McKittrick Ridge is said to be the toughest hike in Texas.
McKelligon Canyon
This canyon is located in El Paso, Texas. McKellingon is on the southeast side of the Franklin Mountains. The canyon is perfect for rock climbing, hiking, biking and more. The amphitheater is one of the big draws for visitors.
Dogwood Canyon
Dogwood Canyon is a nature preserve in Cedar Hill, Texas in the DFW area. It has over 3 miles of hiking and beautiful sites and sounds of nature.
Any of these canyons would be the perfect place to get out and enjoy a hike, some camping, and for a bit of canoeing and rafting. It's time for a road trip around Texas.