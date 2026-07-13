(Austin, Texas) - A majority of us Texans love to be outside, especially during the spring and summer months. The warmth of this time of the year is very nice and perfect to do some adventuring in the woods or go swimming in one of our state's great lakes. With that outdoor activity, however, brings the risk of running into a dangerous animal or two.

While its not a common occurrence, it is still something to be mindful of when out in nature. Five of the six most dangerous animals can be found in East Texas. Let's take at look at them and some tips to avoid any run-ins with these animals.

Adventuring Outside in East Texas

We are in the time of year where we brave the heat and do some exploring outdoors. We've gotta be careful when exploring, though. While the East Texas countryside is very beautiful, there are some dangers that we do need to watch out for. Some of these dangers can even end up in our house.

If we're not careful, just the simple act of putting on our shoes could lead to the painful sting of a scorpion or the bite of a spider (KXAN). Being the arachnophobe that I am, I am always conscience of spiders. If I don't freeze up when I see one, I will kill it. And when I say kill it, I mean I will find whatever I can to beat it until there is nothing left. I. Hate. Spiders.

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READ MORE: Beware of the Huge Arachnids Marching Across Texas Right Now

Dangerous Animals of Texas

During our time in the warmer months of the year, there are other dangers to be aware of including snakes, alligators and even the possibility, though rare, of a shark attack if we're enjoying some time on the Texas coast.

READ MORE: 2 East Texas Cities Rank in the Top Snobbiest Cities in the State

These are the 6 Deadliest Animals in Texas and How to Avoid Them Texas is beautiful. However, there are some dangers that could disturb the viewing of that beauty. Gallery Credit: Getty Images