(Houston, Texas) - Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas. These men are wanted for murder, sexual assault, robbery and many other crimes. Each man has their own reward that ranges from $3,000 to $7,500.

One fugitive has a $30,000 reward for his alleged murder of a Texas government official. Unfortunately, he is believed to have crossed into Mexico. This makes him hard to find and capture then brought back to Texas to face a trial.

Most Wanted Men in Texas

Texas DPS keeps a list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists to check out. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives.

Their pictures are provided so we can spot them in a crowd. There is a rundown of their past crimes and what they are currently wanted for. There is also the reward for information leading to an arrest that can range from $3,000 all the way up to $7,500.

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$30,000 Reward for Most Wanted Man in Texas

Reynaldo Mata-Rios is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive list for the murder of Eddy Betancourt. Betancourt was on the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors and was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission. Betancourt was found deceased on December 27, 2025.

Because of the nature of the crime and who Betancourt was, Mata-Rios has a reward of $30,000 for any information leading to his arrest. Unfortunately, it is believed that he fled to Mexico on December 28, 2025. If you know where in Mexico he is, and Mata-Rios can be arrested, you could earn that reward.

Reynaldo Mata-Rios - Texas Department of Public Safety Reynaldo Mata-Rios - Texas Department of Public Safety

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

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Earn $30,000 for Information Leading to the Arrest of the Most Wanted Man in Texas If you have any information that can lead to the capture of the most wanted man in Texas, you could earn a $30,000 reward. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media