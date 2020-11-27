Lubbock Dancer Falls 40 Feet, Caught On Tape [Graphic Content]

Holy cow. This is terrible.

This footage, from the recently-opened Angelwitch Cabaret, shows security cam footage from two angles. You see the dancer, Natasha Diamond Flores, come into frame and she hits the floor so hard that she bounces. She's currently suffering injuries to her knee, shoulder, and jaw.

I'm stunned that this lady isn't in the hospital right now. Not only am I certain that I would die if I fell from that high up, but I'd also probably die trying to get up that high.

There has been a GoFundMe established to help Flores with medical costs as well as the time off from work while her bruises heal and joints repair.

I'm going to straight up and say that we should support a hard-working girl as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Here's her actual post after the incident: