Lock-In Your ’24 Tickets for Fort Worth’s Best Music Fest Now Just $159

Last weekends inaugural Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest - TEXAS EDITION in Fort Worth, TX, was a massive success. Whether you made it out to know it first-hand, or you're dealing with a major case of FOMO, you can get early-bird pricing for '24 for as low as $159.

Here at Radio Texas, LIVE! we are proud to be a part of the family, but regardless of that, I’ve never seen a more positively reviewed festival. From Gordy to Texas Motor Speedway, attendees were super-served a great weekend of live music.

And if you act and now you can lock in your passes for next October year and SAVE HUNDREDS of dollars. Granted, we don't know next years lineup, but after this years lineup, they've earned the blind faith.

After all the first-year included: Koe Wetzel, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, Shane Smith & The Saints, Muscadine Bloodline, American Aquarium, Mike and the Moonpies, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Ashley McBryde, Cody Canada & The Departed, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Brothers Osborne, Jake Worthington, Pecos & the Rooftops, Priscilla Block, Tanner Usrey, and many more.

And you can expect another show of this caliber next October.

Oh wait, while I've got you, wanna see southern Idaho in June? The OG Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest is all set for June 19-22 and we already know that Cody Jinks, Morgan Wade, and Shane Smith and the Saints will each headline nights. Early bird pricing is underway for Idaho as well, check out more here.

