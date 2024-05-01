I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm more than likely just giving my money to the State of Texas but you can't win if you don't play, right? There's also that endorphin rush as you're scratching that can make scratch offs that much more fun. And even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win.

My History with Scratch Offs

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday, I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale, fill up my 1973 Volkswagon Beetle for $6 and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch-offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10, or $25 on at least three of them. I'd take them in, cash out and go home with a winning smile on my face.

Lately, though, I can barely win when I purchase a scratch off. My fiancé Amber, however, had a nice run with scratch-offs for a couple of months. $30 here, $100 there. It wasn't the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless. I think that winning streak has come to an end as she hasn't won with some of the last batches she's bought.

Big Jackpots Won Lately

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big. Several of those wins were East Texans taking home those huge payouts over the last several months.

The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch-off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.

If You Want to Win Big, These 18 are Texas Lottery Scratch Offs You Should Be Playing (Accurate as of May 1, 2024) If you are wanting to take a big jackpot playing Texas Lottery scratch offs, I found 18 of them that can still pay some big money. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

