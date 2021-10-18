We live in a time being called "The Great Resignation" where millions of folks are quitting their jobs to pursue other interests leaving a TON of open jobs out there but some folks still would rather earn their living through illegal means and they used social media to commit their crimes.

According to a press release and post to their Facebook page, The Longview Police Department has made multiple arrests related to an aggravated robbery that happened back on September 16th at approximately 1:19 p.m.

Officers were notified of a robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Hidden Hills Apartment Complex located at 614 Gilmer Rd. Officers made contact with the victim who advised them that he was lured to the location wanting to purchase a vehicle he found on Facebook.

The victim stated two black males arrived at the location and displayed pistols while demanding the victim’s wallet and money. The suspects left the location in a white Buick passenger car. Officers in the area were able to locate and stop the vehicle where they arrested 21-year-old Marquarious Love of Longview and charged him with Aggravated Robbery a 1st-degree felony.

Longview PD

The next day on September 17th, officers organized a reverse sting operation to apprehend those involved in the robbery from the previous date where they arrested and charged the following suspects with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity a 1st-degree felony:

Nathan Johnson 21 years old of DeBerry, TX

Longview PD

Keilan Jones 20 years old of Longview, TX

Longview PD

Derrick Harrison 18 years old of Beckville, TX

Longview PD

Detrayvian Watkins 22 years old of Longview, TX

Longview PD

Datavion Tatum 23 years old of Longview, TX

Longview PD

Jaheim Mays 19 years old of Longview, TX

Longview PD

On October 12th, 18-year-old Jordan Lister of Longview, TX was also arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Robbery in connection with this robbery.

Longview PD

The LPD is also asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Bryce Peterson of Katy, TX. Peterson currently has an active warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Robbery a 1st-degree felony in connection with this case.

Longview Police Department

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bryce Peterson, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

