(Plano, Texas) - One of the things that many of us in East Texas cannot stand is someone who looks down on us. They think they are better than everyone around them and will do everything they can to avoid acknowledging someone. Those people can be called snobs.

Most people do associate being a snob with being rich or just those who live in the concrete jungle versus the ones who live in the sticks. Being a snob doesn't necessarily mean financial dominance. Many people are snobs about their hobbies, the phone they use or even they're job.

Snobs in East Texas

I moved from Lindale to Tyler in my early 20s and lived there for over 20 years before moving back to Lindale. It can be easy to say that there are some snobs in Tyler. But for the most part, Tyler people are pretty cool. Snobs can come in all different "colors," too.

For instance, you could be an iPhone snob, meaning you will only use an iPhone. You could also be a technology snob, meaning you love having the latest technology and make sure everyone around you knows it. There are many, many, many more different types of snobs. For this list by movoto.com, they are not concentrating on those types of snobs.

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The Numbers movoto.com Used

They used a whole slew of numbers to come up with the Texas cities who are the snobbiest in the state:

Median home price

Median household income

Percentage with a college degree

Number of private schools

Performing arts and art shows or galleries

Lowest number of fast food restaurants

Once all of that was taken into consideration, they came up with the 10 snobbiest cities in Texas.

Coppell The Woodlands Plano Austin Richardson Flower Mound Friendswood Sugar Land Frisco Mansfield

East Texas Cities on This List

Once you get out of the top 10, you'll see that a couple of East Texas cities made this list. Tyler came in at number 31 with Longview coming in at 36. To be honest, I'm surprised Tyler isn't higher on this list.

No matter, you will need to thicken the skin a little bit when visiting these cities as there could be more noses turned up than normal.

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