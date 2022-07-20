Longview Police Identify One Of Two Suspects In Jewelry Heist

Get our free mobile app

Longview Police detectives have been busy trying to identify a pair of suspects that recently robbed a jewelry store in the Longview Mall. After reviewing his picture from the surveillance video, Longview Police have identified one of the suspects and are turning to the public to help identify the second suspect.

Lester Moody is now wanted for questioning in the case of an aggravated robbery that took place at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall on Friday, July 1st. In addition, Moody already has another warrant out for his arrest for a different burglary. I will say robbing a jewelry store within the mall is a pretty bold thing to do and pull off.

The jewelry heist took place a little after 1 p.m. Friday the 1st. According to Longview Police, the couple just strolled into Kay Jewelers and began looking at jewelry. After looking at several pieces of jewelry, Lester Moody pulled a canister of pepper spray out of his pocket and sprayed the employee. Before bolting out of the store the couple managed to grab an undisclosed amount of jewelry as they fled.

Longview detectives were able to identify Lester Moody thanks to a couple of tattoos. Photos from the store showed he had the word 'king' tattooed across his neck and chest and the phrase 'Sir Prince X 10/20' on his right forearm. His female accomplice is still on the run. At the time she was wearing a white shirt and shorts with her hair up in a bun with a decorative headband.

If you have seen Lester Moody or recognize his female accomplice from the photos, call the Longview Police Department with any information at 903.237.1170 or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903.236.7867. Or you could leave your anonymous tip on the Gregg County Crimestoppers website and be eligible for up to a $1000 reward.

