East Texas Police are Looking for These 15 Most Wanted Gang Members
When we think of gangs, we usually think of the big cities of Los Angeles, California, Chicago, Illinois or New York, New York. But gangs are alive and well across the entire country in cities both big and small. Even in East Texas we have a gang threat to deal with. These members can be pretty good at eluding capture by police but still keep a presence in the public. While East Texas police do their best to capture these gang members, other organizations do their part to make us aware of who these wanted gang members are. Let's take a look at the 15 most wanted gang members in East Texas.
Gangs in Texas
There are an estimated 100,000 gang members in the State of Texas. While that doesn't sound like a lot compared to the overall population of the state, that's still enough to make an impact in any community, including in East Texas. Interstate 20 runs through the heart of East Texas and is a major pipeline for human trafficking, a big money maker for some gangs. It doesn't help that these gangs get a lot of their members from our local jails.
Gang Activities
Gangs are not always violent, either. Their crimes can easily bring in a lot of money through non-violent crimes like prostitution, theft, various forms of fraud and identity theft among others. Gang activities are very diverse:
- Alien smuggling
- Armed robbery
- Assault
- Auto theft
- Burglary
- Drive-by shootings
- Drug trafficking
- Extortion
- Firearms offenses
- Fraud
- Home invasions
- Homicide
- Identity theft
- Insurance fraud
- Mortgage fraud
- Murder
- Prostitution rings
- Robbery
- Theft
- Weapons trafficking
Most Wanted Gang Members in Texas
Gangs are not just an inner city or urban problem, they are a problem anywhere in the U.S. In East Texas, police are looking for many gang members to get them off the streets. Through the stopeasttexasgangs.org website, you can see the most wanted gang members in our area. Below are the 15 most wanted in East Texas as of January 10, 2024:
