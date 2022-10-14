Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!

More than a dozen Smith County Departments are hiring and will be on hand at a Job Fair on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Representatives from 14 departments will be onsite at the Smith County Job Fair to meet applicants and provide more information. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at The Hub, located at 304 E. Ferguson in downtown Tyler.

The departments hiring and the positions available include...

Auditor's Office: Accountant

Facility Services: Custodian and Skill Trade Specialist (HVAC)

Tax Office: Deputy Clerk

Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace (in Lindale): Deputy Clerk

Precinct 1 Constable: Deputy Constable

Fire Marshal's Office: Fire Marshal, Deputy Fire Marshal, Part-Time Inspector

Jail (Sheriff’s Office): Detention Officer

Information Technology: GIS Analyst

Human Resources: HR Specialist (Recruiting)

Law Library: Law Librarian

Road and Bridge: Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic Operator I and Operator II

Animal Control: Part-Time Kennel Tech

County Court: Roving Court Reporter

Dispatch (Sheriff’s Office): Telecommunicator

If you think you're qualified for any of the positions open above then you can get more information on any of the jobs available, or to apply, visit: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/smithcountytx. Good luck and happy hunting!

