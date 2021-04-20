Louisiana Couple in Trouble for Walking Their Beloved Pet Wolf

Get our free mobile app

I like to think that people (for the most part) have bit of common sense. I know that may seem like foolish thinking on the surface, but I feel like the sensible folk outnumber the less than sensible (for lack of a less offensive phrase).

Of course, I could be wrong.

That's what I get to thinking when I see a report like the one out of Lafayette. It seems a nice couple was getting harassed by the authorities for simply walking their dog past school. I'm sorry, did I say dog? Silly me, I meant a freaking wolf!

That's right, this loving duo have one of the world's most notorious pack hunters as their family pet. 47 year-old Andrew Hill and 49 year-old Jill Kraemer may have been the first people in Louisiana to get cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for taking a stroll with an apex predator near a school filled with kids.

According to WAFB, not only was the big bad wolf terrifying parents and children alike - the animal allegedly attacked a neighbor on a previous occasion. Just to make sure officials knew what they were dealing with, they confirmed the animal to be a Grey Wolf - which is definitely not on the list of creatures we can legally keep as pets in the Sportsman's Paradise.

Until the matter is cleared up, the wolf is being boarded at a K-9 training facility in Lafayette. According to the report, the couple could be facing a fine somewhere between $100 and $350 - plus, up to 60 days in jail.

