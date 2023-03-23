TYLER, Texas -- Do you believe ghosts and spirits can linger in the places they once inhabited? If so, you may be interested to know that several places in and around Tyler, Texas, are considered haunted, including houses, hotels, and abandoned locations with some pretty chilling stories attached.

Why Are Haunted Places So Fascinating?

For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do.

Although I'm interested in claims that the paranormal dwells among the living, it has never fascinated me the way it does for some of us. That doesn't mean I don't understand why humans tend to find these kinds of things intriguing.

But I confess, when those who not only study these 'haunted' places but actually investigate them with sophisticated equipment in tow and tell us they feel certain 'energies' in some places, I do find it intriguing.

After all, the idea of some kind of overlap between the worlds of the living and the 'dead' has been a subject of great interest since the dawning of time.

What makes the study even MORE interesting is that some of these 'haunted' places are right here, close to home. In this case? Tyler, Texas

Take the East Texas city of Tyler, for example. According to one group well known for its ongoing investigation of the supernatural and for scheduling overnight trips and explorations, there are several 'haunted' places for those interested.

Though, to be more accurate--it seems Tyler's neighbor, Mineola, boasts the most. Here's a quick tour through the houses, hotels, and abandoned places that some consider FIVE of the most haunted in or near Tyler, Texas.

Five Haunted Places in and Near Tyler, Texas

Some People Say These Are the Five Most Haunted Places Near Tyler Here's a quick tour through the houses, hotels, and abandoned places that some consider FIVE of the most haunted in or near Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

If you'd like to get more detailed info on these haunted places, take a look here.

Read More: Could This Tyler, Texas Haunted House Attraction Be the Real Home of 2 Demons?