Former Longview Lobo Star Athlete Arrested For Murder In Louisiana

Sad and unfortunate news coming out of Lafayette, Louisiana as a former multi-sport star athlete for the Longview High Lobos who went on to college has been arrested and charged with murder.

Lafayette, Louisiana police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

According to KLFY, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside. The victim was Lavar Manuel of Lafayette. Investigations show the male victim was involved in a domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours. During the altercation, the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim.

The Suspect Was Identified As 22 Year Old Destiny McAfee

Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns in the 2020-2021 season. She is no longer enrolled at the school and the Ragin Cajuns have scrubbed her from their website. We found a highlight video that she posted back in 2017 showcasing her playing days for the Longview Lobos.

After Lafayette police obtained an arrest warrant for McAfee, she turned herself into Longview Police.

Longview Police Department via Facebook Longview Police Department via Facebook loading...

According to police McAfee allegedly left the residence in the victim’s vehicle and drove to Longview where she turned herself in. McAfee was charged with second degree murder and unauthorized use of an auto and is currently awaiting extradition back to Louisiana. We'll keep you posted on this story as it continues to develop.

