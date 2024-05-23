Lubbock, Where You’ll Find The Most Absurd Driving Law in All Of Texas

I can understand the spirit behind this law, however, I think we all understand why other places in the Lone Star State i.e. Dallas, TX, and Houston, TX, have never adopted it

But before we get to the most absurd law, coming in second place for the most absurd driving law: Texas doesn't require a windshield, drivers must have windshield wipers. Maybe one day we'll dive into the story behind that nonsensical lil nugget.

Now: The Most Absurd Driving Law in All Of Texas

Driving under the influence of alcohol, or any drug, is dangerous. In Texas, you can be punished with up to a $2,000 fine, up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days, and you could lose your driver's license for up to a year.

If anyone can explain this law to me, I'm all ears.

Congratulations, Lubbock County, you are home to The No. 1 Most Absurd Driving Law in All Of Texas. Did you know that in Lubbock County a drunk passenger could get their designated driver in trouble?

I'm not sure how this is enforced, but "In Lubbock County, it is illegal to drive within an arm's length of alcohol." That part makes sense. But this includes alcohol that is in someone else's bloodstream, via Discover Walks.

WAIT, WHAT! Did you read that correctly? You can't drive within arm's length of someone who is drunk?

Please, someone, tell me this law doesn't get DDs in trouble. Surely not. In the meantime, next time you're the designated driver keep this in mind.

