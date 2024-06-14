First Thing To Do If An Unmarked Police Car Tries to Pull You Over in Texas

Recently police in Dallas, TX, shared steps to take if an impersonator cop does pull you over after a rash of recent incidents, you may have read about that. But that got us thinking.

What should you do if an unmarked police car is trying to pull you over in Texas? You don't want to do the wrong thing and wind up in more trouble, but what if it's an impostor?

The first step is knowing how to spot an unmarked police car. According to The Texas Trial Attorney website they have:

Full blackout tint

“Exempt” license plate

Grill guards

Spotlights that look like extra mirrors

An American-made car

Now, let's say the car pulling you over checks those boxes, but you're still uneasy. We've got a list of precautions you can take to ensure your safety and to confirm that it is a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Steps to follow thanks to ChatGPT:

Stay calm and find a well-lit and populated area: If you're unsure whether the unmarked car is a legitimate police vehicle, you can slow down, turn on your hazard lights, and indicate your intention to pull over. Call 911: While you're still driving, you can call 911 to inform them about the situation. Explain that you are being pulled over by an unmarked car and provide them with your location. They can confirm if it's a legitimate officer or provide guidance. Verify the officer's identity: Once you have pulled over, keep your doors locked and windows partially rolled up. Ask the officer to identify themselves by showing their badge and official identification. You can also request a marked patrol car to come to the scene for further confirmation. Compliance with instructions: If the officer's identity is confirmed, comply with their instructions. Provide your driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance as requested. Follow their directions regarding further actions, such as stepping out of the vehicle.

These Girls, All Under 17, Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in May The actual circumstances around how these girls went missing isn't known but you can help find them. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children