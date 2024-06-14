It's an exciting time in Tyler, TX. In addition to the downtown revitalization and population growth happening in The Rose City, on Thursday, we will participate in a global celebration of making music.

On Thursday, June 21, The Tyler Music Friendly Advisory Board alongside Visit Tyler will join the international Make Music Day celebration.

"Make Music Day" is a one-day event where FREE, live musical performances, opportunities to make music, and other musical events take place around the world, including Tyler. And it's all part of a global celebration of music-making happening in over 1,000 cities inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.

“We are excited to introduce Make Music Day to the singers, musicians, and residents of Tyler! It is a beautiful opportunity to make our city sound as beautiful as it looks by filling our streets, parks, shops, and sidewalks with the joyful sounds of music. As an official Texas Music Friendly community, our participation in Make Music Day is an exciting opportunity to showcase the hundreds, even thousands, of talented singers and musicians that call Tyler home. Carleen Dark-Bays, Chair of the Tyler Music Friendly Advisory Board.

So, come out on Thursday and enjoy free live music around the city, and take a stroll downtown, several restaurants and bars across the city will be participating too. Visit Tyler encourages the public to share their FREE music events on June 21 on their calendar https://www.visittyler.com/p/events.

About Make Music Day:

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 100 U.S. cities are organizing Make Music Day celebrations, encompassing thousands of concerts nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

Best Breakfast Spots in Tyler, Texas According to Yelp Reviews Do you love breakfast? Then you need to check out these highly rated places in Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam