Luke Bryan turned 46 years old on Sunday (July 17), and his wife Caroline celebrated the occasion with some sweet and hilarious custom cakes.

The singer's wife documented all the fun on Instagram, capturing Bryan's reaction when he opened up his cake box and saw a custom birthday cake with a huge Two Lane beer can in the middle of it. Two Lane is the singer's brand of beer, and it's the perfect accompaniment to a fishing trip, which -- according to Caroline's social media post -- is the birthday activity on the docket for Bryan's special day.

"Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!!" she wrote. "We love you! And...I'm going fishing again because well...it's your birthday!"

In the second slide of her post, she shared video of the Bryan family carrying out a beloved tradition: The birthday dance. As always, Bryan busts out some pretty impressive dance moves, and his two nephews and son Til -- and even the family's dog -- reluctantly get in on the action.

On her Instagram stories, Caroline revealed that the Two Lane cake wasn't the only custom cake she dreamed up for her husband's birthday. A series of slides reveal other special birthday treats, bearing photo prints of some of the singer's wildest and least flattering looks.

Fans who've been following along the star couple's social media accounts in recent weeks will recognize the pictures: Some of them are the same goofy shots that Caroline posted for Father's Day, as goofy retribution for the unflattering video he shared of her for Mother's Day earlier this year. The custom desserts come from Franklin-based sweets shop Sugar Drop Dessert Boutique, according to a tag in Caroline's Instagram stories.

Bryan's birthday celebration comes in the midst of his Raised Up Right Tour, which kicked off in early June and will continue through the end of October.