Using Stolen Credit Cards in Tyler, Texas, Time To #FindEmFriday

Crime. It doesn't pay. Eventually, you will get caught. Thanks to surveillance video, facial recognition programs, body piercings, tattoos, and eyewitnesses, criminals will often get identified. They'll be charged with a crime and then have to face a judge or jury and deal with what they did.

While this criminal is out on the run having fun with someone else's credit card, being greedy, and charging up a credit card, cameras are capturing her every move and she will be identified.

Before talking about this woman, I would like to shout out the whoever is running the City Of Tyler Police Department Facebook page, whoever you are you keep me entertained and laughing nearly every time you post something! You're a funny person, especially when it comes to describing these suspects and the situations they are in for #FindEmFriday.

Now on to today's #FindEmFriday winner. Last month a homeowner on Chad Dr. in Tyler reported a burglary to their home. Among the things that were taken were the victims' debit and credit cards. As the Tyler Police Facebook page says,

Then, lo and behold, someone began using them in Longview at multiple locations.

Using stolen credit cards leaves a digital trail and pretty much every business that has a cash register or accepts cards has a surveillance camera pointed at you while completing the transaction. However, criminals, or alleged criminals, must be totally oblivious to this fact.

This alleged criminal was at least trying to stay healthy and picked up some vitamin D while using those stolen cards. It's hard to tell what else she desperately needed as she was checking out at the self-checkout register. I'm pretty sure she was stunned when her spending spree was cut off by the credit card company.

If you recognize this person - either from the tattoo on their left hand or the blonde section of hair or from their profile - call that tip into the Tyler Police Department at 903.531.1000 and let's #FindEmFriday.

