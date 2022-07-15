If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend in Gilmer, Texas.

There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.

I know, life feels so busy it's hard to want to get out of the house and do anything. And YES it's hotter than Hades right about now. BUT THIS is so worth it. I remember the first time I went, a dear friend encouraged me to ride along with her and her adorable son and it was awesome.

If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

Grab a friend, the kids, and the whole family and head over to 80 Acre Market in Gilmer this weekend.

After taking a scenic road down, you'll come to the gate of the beautiful estate where the Market is held. You'll see you're in for something special.

The pleasant drive toward the stunning home feels a bit like the beginning of one of those historical romance movies we love to get lost in for a couple of hours. When it comes time to park, friendly folks will direct you. There are even folks in golf carts ready to roll you up to the house/store.

Hours of operation are:

Friday: 4pm - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6pm

I'm not exactly sure what all you have to look forward to for this particular weekend shopping trip. And I understand their offerings change. (And that's part of the fun!) But when I went before Christmas last year, there was a lot of food, fun, and of course incredible shopping to enjoy. Here's a fun, quick photographic journey of that trip (please share any you take when you go this weekend):

