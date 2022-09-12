Luke Combs is one of the hottest names in Country music and he is bringing his world tour to Arlington, Texas. And he isn't coming alone, along with Luke Combs you can see Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary and Brent Cobb. There is still have plenty of time before the show as it's taking place on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.

We know that some of our 101.5 KNUE listeners are super fans and need to see this show and if you want to purchase tickets you can make that happen by clicking here. But we also know that sometimes concert tickets are difficult to afford and we have some tickets that you can win all this week as we're hosting a LUKE-a-like contest for a chance to win a pair of tickets into the amazing concert next year.

How Exactly Can You Win Tickets to the Luke Combs World Tour at AT&T Stadium in Texas?

It's exactly how it sounds with the Luke-a-like contest going on. All you need to do is dress up like Luke Combs and send us a photo inside your 101.5 KNUE app and you're entered for a pair of tickets. We will be selecting winners all this week and calling winners to tell them the good news. And if you don't know what you want to be for Halloween feel free to use this opportunity to enter for this contest and save the outfit for the holiday next month.

We Can't Wait to See You Dressed Up Like Luke Combs

Don't overthink this thing, just have fun and send us a photo so we can send you a pair of tickets for this incredible show. Have fun and win with the Luke-a-like contest with East Texas Number One for New Country, 101.5 KNUE!

