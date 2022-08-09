If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year.

This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!

On top of that, this will be the first time ever that Norwegian Cruise Line will begin regular cruises from Galveston.

Better yet? You'll be cruising out on the gorgeous new Norwegian Prima, which they describe as one of their "newest and most innovative ships!"

Get our free mobile app

And you may be wondering, will we be sailing to Norway? Actually no, this one is all about the Caribbean.

The first stop is in Costa Maya where you'll have the chance to do some snorkeling and check out the amazing beauty of the second-largest reef in the world--the stunningly beautiful Mesoamerican Reef!

After that, the journey continues to Harvest Caye, their resort-style destination where you can kick back and bask in the paradise-like beauty of a beach-side villa. For the more adventurous among us, this is a great stop for ziplining over those gorgeous waters.

Then, the next stop is in Roatan where you can enjoy the wildlife at one of their nature preserves...and on it goes.

But in addition to the stops, the ship itself offers plenty of fun adventures. From Go-Karts, crazy awesome mini-golf, fabulous shows and nightlife, water park escapades, and even the cutting-edge fun of VR experiences, you'll never be bored. (Unless you just want to be, of course.)

Do we even need to mention all of the fabulous food? If you're ready to learn more and start making a travel plan, we'll include a link for you below. But first, let's take a quick tour of the beautiful Norwegian Prima:

A Look Inside the Stunning Norwegian Prima, Set to Sail Out of Galveston TX in 2023! Cruise thru the Caribbean and enjoy this innovative ship's go-karts, mini-golf, fabulous shows and nightlife, water slides, and even the cutting edge fun of VR!

Looking for something fun to do closer to home in the meantime? Check this out:

Road Trip Love: Take a Look at TEN of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas Ever find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away? Here are some ideas of where you might wanna go in Texas.

Visit SEVEN Epic Texas Landmarks in This One Long Weekend Road Trip It won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, but the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. This road trip will show you SEVEN of them.

