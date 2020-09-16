Lyft Wants To Give You A ‘Lift’ To The Polls

We are less than 50 days from the U.S. Presidential election and no matter who's ballot you will be casting, Lyft wants to make sure you get there without any issues.

The ride share company is offering their "Ride To Vote" campaign where they are offering either free or discounted rides while going to the polls.

On Tuesday November 3rd, which is Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox by using the code 2020VOTE.

Also, for the first time the company will include their network of bikes and scooters in select cities.

Through the LyftUp program, they have partnered with nonprofit organizations to distribute free and discounted rides to communities where there is limited transportation.

COVID-19 has really played a huge factor not just in our everyday activities, but for this election cycle and Michael Tyler, EVP of Public Affairs for More Than A Vote explains more about the "Ride To Vote" campaign.

Lyft is stepping up to complement the work that More Than A Vote has done to convert sports arenas into safe in-person voting locations in communities that are suffering the most during this pandemic. By providing access to free and discounted rides to arena voting sites in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Orlando, Lyft is making it easier for voters in key population centers to safely exercise their right to vote this fall.

Did you know that in the last U.S. Presidential election it was estimated that nearly 15 million eligible voters didn't cast their vote because they didn't have transportation, per Center For Information and Research On Civic Learning And Engagement?

Let's all do our part and make sure we use our resources and get to the polls and exercise our right to vote.

To check your voter registration status click here.